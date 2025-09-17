QuotesSections
Currencies / KMRK
Back to US Stock Market

KMRK

1.6800 USD 0.1672 (9.05%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KMRK exchange rate has changed by -9.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.6600 and at a high of 1.8150.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
1.6600 1.8150
Year Range
1.1800 5.5000
Previous Close
1.8472
Open
1.8000
Bid
1.6800
Ask
1.6830
Low
1.6600
High
1.8150
Volume
69
Daily Change
-9.05%
Month Change
36.59%
6 Months Change
-62.50%
Year Change
-62.50%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev