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JXI: iShares Global Utilities ETF

83.05 USD 0.52 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JXI exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.55 and at a high of 83.23.

Follow iShares Global Utilities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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JXI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JXI stock price today?

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock is priced at 83.05 today. It trades within 82.55 - 83.23, yesterday's close was 82.53, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of JXI shows these updates.

Does iShares Global Utilities ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global Utilities ETF is currently valued at 83.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.08% and USD. View the chart live to track JXI movements.

How to buy JXI stock?

You can buy iShares Global Utilities ETF shares at the current price of 83.05. Orders are usually placed near 83.05 or 83.35, while 32 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow JXI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JXI stock?

Investing in iShares Global Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.65 - 90.02 and current price 83.05. Many compare -0.92% and -5.88% before placing orders at 83.05 or 83.35. Explore the JXI price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global Utilities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the past year was 90.02. Within 73.65 - 90.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Utilities ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global Utilities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) over the year was 73.65. Comparing it with the current 83.05 and 73.65 - 90.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JXI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JXI stock split?

iShares Global Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.53, and 12.08% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
82.55 83.23
Year Range
73.65 90.02
Previous Close
82.53
Open
82.59
Bid
83.05
Ask
83.35
Low
82.55
High
83.23
Volume
32
Daily Change
0.63%
Month Change
-0.92%
6 Months Change
-5.88%
Year Change
12.08%
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