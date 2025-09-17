QuotesSections
JSPRW: Jasper Therapeutics Inc - Warrant

0.0780 USD 0.0152 (24.20%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JSPRW exchange rate has changed by 24.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0502 and at a high of 0.0780.

Follow Jasper Therapeutics Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0502 0.0780
Year Range
0.0502 0.2487
Previous Close
0.0628
Open
0.0600
Bid
0.0780
Ask
0.0810
Low
0.0502
High
0.0780
Volume
14
Daily Change
24.20%
Month Change
54.15%
6 Months Change
-22.85%
Year Change
-56.98%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev