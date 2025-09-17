Currencies / JSPRW
JSPRW: Jasper Therapeutics Inc - Warrant
0.0780 USD 0.0152 (24.20%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JSPRW exchange rate has changed by 24.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0502 and at a high of 0.0780.
Follow Jasper Therapeutics Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.0502 0.0780
Year Range
0.0502 0.2487
- Previous Close
- 0.0628
- Open
- 0.0600
- Bid
- 0.0780
- Ask
- 0.0810
- Low
- 0.0502
- High
- 0.0780
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 24.20%
- Month Change
- 54.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.85%
- Year Change
- -56.98%
