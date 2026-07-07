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JPXN: iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

103.77 USD 1.53 (1.50%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JPXN exchange rate has changed by 1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.61 and at a high of 104.00.

Follow iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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JPXN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JPXN stock price today?

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock is priced at 103.77 today. It trades within 103.61 - 104.00, yesterday's close was 102.24, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of JPXN shows these updates.

Does iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF is currently valued at 103.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.36% and USD. View the chart live to track JPXN movements.

How to buy JPXN stock?

You can buy iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF shares at the current price of 103.77. Orders are usually placed near 103.77 or 104.07, while 9 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow JPXN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JPXN stock?

Investing in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF involves considering the yearly range 82.73 - 104.00 and current price 103.77. Many compare 4.55% and 7.30% before placing orders at 103.77 or 104.07. Explore the JPXN price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the past year was 104.00. Within 82.73 - 104.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (JPXN) over the year was 82.73. Comparing it with the current 103.77 and 82.73 - 104.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPXN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JPXN stock split?

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.24, and 25.36% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
103.61 104.00
Year Range
82.73 104.00
Previous Close
102.24
Open
104.00
Bid
103.77
Ask
104.07
Low
103.61
High
104.00
Volume
9
Daily Change
1.50%
Month Change
4.55%
6 Months Change
7.30%
Year Change
25.36%
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