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JPXN: iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF
JPXN exchange rate has changed by 1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.61 and at a high of 104.00.
Follow iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JPXN News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- Bank of Japan Leaves Rates At 1.00% With No Surprises
- Bank of Japan Preview: The Slow Path To Higher Rates
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Japan Flash PMI Signals Strongest Manufacturing Output Growth Since 2014
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Economies Central To AI Development Drive Global Manufacturing Growth
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Spotting Market Bubbles: Why History Says It’s Nearly Impossible
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Assessing Rate Hike Pressures For Japan And South Korea
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JPXN stock price today?
iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock is priced at 103.77 today. It trades within 103.61 - 104.00, yesterday's close was 102.24, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of JPXN shows these updates.
Does iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF is currently valued at 103.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.36% and USD. View the chart live to track JPXN movements.
How to buy JPXN stock?
You can buy iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF shares at the current price of 103.77. Orders are usually placed near 103.77 or 104.07, while 9 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow JPXN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JPXN stock?
Investing in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF involves considering the yearly range 82.73 - 104.00 and current price 103.77. Many compare 4.55% and 7.30% before placing orders at 103.77 or 104.07. Explore the JPXN price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the past year was 104.00. Within 82.73 - 104.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (JPXN) over the year was 82.73. Comparing it with the current 103.77 and 82.73 - 104.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPXN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JPXN stock split?
iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.24, and 25.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 102.24
- Open
- 104.00
- Bid
- 103.77
- Ask
- 104.07
- Low
- 103.61
- High
- 104.00
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 1.50%
- Month Change
- 4.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.30%
- Year Change
- 25.36%