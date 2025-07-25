- Overview
JPSE: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
JPSE exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.04 and at a high of 50.22.
Follow JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JPSE stock price today?
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 50.22 today. It trades within 50.04 - 50.22, yesterday's close was 50.00, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of JPSE shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 50.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.62% and USD. View the chart live to track JPSE movements.
How to buy JPSE stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 50.22. Orders are usually placed near 50.22 or 50.52, while 19 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow JPSE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JPSE stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.66 - 52.04 and current price 50.22. Many compare 1.09% and 19.23% before placing orders at 50.22 or 50.52. Explore the JPSE price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 52.04. Within 37.66 - 52.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) over the year was 37.66. Comparing it with the current 50.22 and 37.66 - 52.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPSE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JPSE stock split?
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.00, and 6.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.00
- Open
- 50.17
- Bid
- 50.22
- Ask
- 50.52
- Low
- 50.04
- High
- 50.22
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.23%
- Year Change
- 6.62%
- Act
- 4.06 M
- Prev
- 4.00 M
- Act
- 1.5%
- -0.2%
- Act
- Act
- 1.182%
- 1.650%