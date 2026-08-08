- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JHHY: John Hancock High Yield ETF
JHHY exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.57 and at a high of 25.61.
Follow John Hancock High Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JHHY stock price today?
John Hancock High Yield ETF stock is priced at 25.61 today. It trades within 25.57 - 25.61, yesterday's close was 25.56, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of JHHY shows these updates.
Does John Hancock High Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
John Hancock High Yield ETF is currently valued at 25.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.32% and USD. View the chart live to track JHHY movements.
How to buy JHHY stock?
You can buy John Hancock High Yield ETF shares at the current price of 25.61. Orders are usually placed near 25.61 or 25.91, while 26 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow JHHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JHHY stock?
Investing in John Hancock High Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.06 - 26.00 and current price 25.61. Many compare 0.55% and -0.12% before placing orders at 25.61 or 25.91. Explore the JHHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock High Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock High Yield ETF in the past year was 26.00. Within 25.06 - 26.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock High Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock High Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock High Yield ETF (JHHY) over the year was 25.06. Comparing it with the current 25.61 and 25.06 - 26.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JHHY stock split?
John Hancock High Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.56, and -1.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.56
- Open
- 25.60
- Bid
- 25.61
- Ask
- 25.91
- Low
- 25.57
- High
- 25.61
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.12%
- Year Change
- -1.32%