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JGRO: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E
JGRO exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.17 and at a high of 96.09.
Follow J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JGRO News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JGRO stock price today?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E stock is priced at 95.96 today. It trades within 95.17 - 96.09, yesterday's close was 94.92, and trading volume reached 1539. The live price chart of JGRO shows these updates.
Does J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E stock pay dividends?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E is currently valued at 95.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.42% and USD. View the chart live to track JGRO movements.
How to buy JGRO stock?
You can buy J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E shares at the current price of 95.96. Orders are usually placed near 95.96 or 96.26, while 1539 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow JGRO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JGRO stock?
Investing in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E involves considering the yearly range 81.16 - 99.73 and current price 95.96. Many compare 5.22% and 9.67% before placing orders at 95.96 or 96.26. Explore the JGRO price chart live with daily changes.
What are J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E stock highest prices?
The highest price of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E in the past year was 99.73. Within 81.16 - 99.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 94.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E performance using the live chart.
What are J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E (JGRO) over the year was 81.16. Comparing it with the current 95.96 and 81.16 - 99.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JGRO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JGRO stock split?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan Active Growth E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 94.92, and 8.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 94.92
- Open
- 95.90
- Bid
- 95.96
- Ask
- 96.26
- Low
- 95.17
- High
- 96.09
- Volume
- 1.539 K
- Daily Change
- 1.10%
- Month Change
- 5.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.67%
- Year Change
- 8.42%