QuotesSections
Currencies / ISRLW
ISRLW: Israel Acquisitions Corp - Warrant

0.1699 USD 0.0078 (4.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ISRLW exchange rate has changed by -4.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1450 and at a high of 0.1699.

Follow Israel Acquisitions Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.1450 0.1699
Year Range
0.0201 0.3586
Previous Close
0.1777
Open
0.1467
Bid
0.1699
Ask
0.1729
Low
0.1450
High
0.1699
Volume
7
Daily Change
-4.39%
Month Change
17.99%
6 Months Change
61.81%
Year Change
745.27%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev