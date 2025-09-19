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ISPY: ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

48.87 USD 0.36 (0.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ISPY exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.66 and at a high of 48.92.

Follow ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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ISPY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ISPY stock price today?

ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock is priced at 48.87 today. It trades within 48.66 - 48.92, yesterday's close was 48.51, and trading volume reached 132. The live price chart of ISPY shows these updates.

Does ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF is currently valued at 48.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.76% and USD. View the chart live to track ISPY movements.

How to buy ISPY stock?

You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF shares at the current price of 48.87. Orders are usually placed near 48.87 or 49.17, while 132 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow ISPY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ISPY stock?

Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.10 - 49.08 and current price 48.87. Many compare 1.90% and 8.48% before placing orders at 48.87 or 49.17. Explore the ISPY price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the past year was 49.08. Within 42.10 - 49.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) over the year was 42.10. Comparing it with the current 48.87 and 42.10 - 49.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ISPY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ISPY stock split?

ProShares Trust ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.51, and 13.76% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
48.66 48.92
Year Range
42.10 49.08
Previous Close
48.51
Open
48.72
Bid
48.87
Ask
49.17
Low
48.66
High
48.92
Volume
132
Daily Change
0.74%
Month Change
1.90%
6 Months Change
8.48%
Year Change
13.76%
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