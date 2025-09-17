QuotesSections
IROHW: Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp - Warrant

0.0591 USD 0.0036 (6.49%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IROHW exchange rate has changed by 6.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0550 and at a high of 0.0720.

Follow Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0550 0.0720
Year Range
0.0120 0.0903
Previous Close
0.0555
Open
0.0605
Bid
0.0591
Ask
0.0621
Low
0.0550
High
0.0720
Volume
6
Daily Change
6.49%
Month Change
20.61%
6 Months Change
75.89%
Year Change
68.86%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev