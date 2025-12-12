- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IPEX: Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V
IPEX exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.27 and at a high of 10.29.
Follow Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IPEX stock price today?
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V stock is priced at 10.29 today. It trades within 10.27 - 10.29, yesterday's close was 10.30, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of IPEX shows these updates.
Does Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V stock pay dividends?
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V is currently valued at 10.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.00% and USD. View the chart live to track IPEX movements.
How to buy IPEX stock?
You can buy Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V shares at the current price of 10.29. Orders are usually placed near 10.29 or 10.59, while 5 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow IPEX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IPEX stock?
Investing in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V involves considering the yearly range 10.25 - 10.33 and current price 10.29. Many compare -0.19% and 0.00% before placing orders at 10.29 or 10.59. Explore the IPEX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V stock highest prices?
The highest price of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V in the past year was 10.33. Within 10.25 - 10.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V performance using the live chart.
What are Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V (IPEX) over the year was 10.25. Comparing it with the current 10.29 and 10.25 - 10.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IPEX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IPEX stock split?
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.30, and 0.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.30
- Open
- 10.27
- Bid
- 10.29
- Ask
- 10.59
- Low
- 10.27
- High
- 10.29
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev