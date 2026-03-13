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INMU: BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF
INMU exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.84 and at a high of 23.92.
Follow BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INMU News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- Thoughts From The Muni Desk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INMU stock price today?
BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.92 today. It trades within 23.84 - 23.92, yesterday's close was 23.83, and trading volume reached 243. The live price chart of INMU shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.17% and USD. View the chart live to track INMU movements.
How to buy INMU stock?
You can buy BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.92. Orders are usually placed near 23.92 or 24.22, while 243 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow INMU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INMU stock?
Investing in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.72 - 24.57 and current price 23.92. Many compare 0.76% and -2.17% before placing orders at 23.92 or 24.22. Explore the INMU price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the past year was 24.57. Within 23.72 - 24.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) over the year was 23.72. Comparing it with the current 23.92 and 23.72 - 24.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INMU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INMU stock split?
BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.83, and -2.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.83
- Open
- 23.86
- Bid
- 23.92
- Ask
- 24.22
- Low
- 23.84
- High
- 23.92
- Volume
- 243
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.17%
- Year Change
- -2.17%