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ILF: iShares Latin America 40 ETF
ILF exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.54 and at a high of 35.16.
Follow iShares Latin America 40 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ILF News
- ILF: Not Looking Bad With No Tech, Lots Of Energy And Financials (NYSEARCA:ILF)
- ILF: Bullish On Latin America, But I Don't Love This Fund's Portfolio (NYSEARCA:ILF)
- INTL: A Global Ex-US Alternative (BATS:INTL)
- Cheap, underweighted, and ready to move. Why dormant China stocks are about to stage a comeback.
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: SMH, LIT and ILF
- 3 Thematic ETFs Making New Highs Ahead of the Market
- US Vs. Rest Of World
- From Reform To Re-Rating: South America’s Emerging Investment Opportunity
- Rest Of World Pulls Ahead
- ILF: Strong Long-Term Record, But Lacks Broad Latin American Exposure (NYSEARCA:ILF)
- Analysis-Emerging market stocks rally appears intact after buoyant January inflows
- Age Of Agility: Key Themes Shaping Latin America In 2026
- Foreign Stocks Extend Lead Over U.S. Shares In 2026
- Venezuela: Assessing Implications For Oil Markets And Latin America
- EM Equity Outlook 2026: From Rebound To Rotation
- ILF: Latin America Positioned To Continue Outperforming Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:ILF)
- Emerging-market stocks — even in Venezuela — are rallying after Maduro’s capture
- CEE: 6% Discount To NAV Offers Valuation Cushion, But Lacks Upside Catalyst (NYSE:CEE)
- 12 'Bounceback' Stocks Put Up Huge Gains After Skidding In 2024
- Foreign Stocks Still On Track To Outperform U.S. In 2025
- COLO: A Fine Run This Year, But Not A Great Buy Now (NYSEARCA:COLO)
- Global Macro Outlook: Fourth Quarter 2025
- 4 Strong International Equity ETFs
- Is This Year’s Leadership In Foreign Stocks Fading?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ILF stock price today?
iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock is priced at 34.63 today. It trades within 34.54 - 35.16, yesterday's close was 34.91, and trading volume reached 1694. The live price chart of ILF shows these updates.
Does iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Latin America 40 ETF is currently valued at 34.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.89% and USD. View the chart live to track ILF movements.
How to buy ILF stock?
You can buy iShares Latin America 40 ETF shares at the current price of 34.63. Orders are usually placed near 34.63 or 34.93, while 1694 and -1.42% show market activity. Follow ILF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ILF stock?
Investing in iShares Latin America 40 ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.58 - 38.44 and current price 34.63. Many compare -2.12% and -3.19% before placing orders at 34.63 or 34.93. Explore the ILF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the past year was 38.44. Within 26.58 - 38.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Latin America 40 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) over the year was 26.58. Comparing it with the current 34.63 and 26.58 - 38.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ILF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ILF stock split?
iShares Latin America 40 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.91, and 29.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.91
- Open
- 35.13
- Bid
- 34.63
- Ask
- 34.93
- Low
- 34.54
- High
- 35.16
- Volume
- 1.694 K
- Daily Change
- -0.80%
- Month Change
- -2.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.19%
- Year Change
- 29.89%