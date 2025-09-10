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ILF: iShares Latin America 40 ETF

34.63 USD 0.28 (0.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ILF exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.54 and at a high of 35.16.

Follow iShares Latin America 40 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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ILF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ILF stock price today?

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock is priced at 34.63 today. It trades within 34.54 - 35.16, yesterday's close was 34.91, and trading volume reached 1694. The live price chart of ILF shows these updates.

Does iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Latin America 40 ETF is currently valued at 34.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.89% and USD. View the chart live to track ILF movements.

How to buy ILF stock?

You can buy iShares Latin America 40 ETF shares at the current price of 34.63. Orders are usually placed near 34.63 or 34.93, while 1694 and -1.42% show market activity. Follow ILF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ILF stock?

Investing in iShares Latin America 40 ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.58 - 38.44 and current price 34.63. Many compare -2.12% and -3.19% before placing orders at 34.63 or 34.93. Explore the ILF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the past year was 38.44. Within 26.58 - 38.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Latin America 40 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) over the year was 26.58. Comparing it with the current 34.63 and 26.58 - 38.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ILF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ILF stock split?

iShares Latin America 40 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.91, and 29.89% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.54 35.16
Year Range
26.58 38.44
Previous Close
34.91
Open
35.13
Bid
34.63
Ask
34.93
Low
34.54
High
35.16
Volume
1.694 K
Daily Change
-0.80%
Month Change
-2.12%
6 Months Change
-3.19%
Year Change
29.89%
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