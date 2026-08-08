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HYTI: FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF
HYTI exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.95 and at a high of 18.98.
Follow FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HYTI stock price today?
FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF stock is priced at 18.97 today. It trades within 18.95 - 18.98, yesterday's close was 18.94, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of HYTI shows these updates.
Does FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF stock pay dividends?
FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF is currently valued at 18.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.21% and USD. View the chart live to track HYTI movements.
How to buy HYTI stock?
You can buy FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF shares at the current price of 18.97. Orders are usually placed near 18.97 or 19.27, while 31 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow HYTI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HYTI stock?
Investing in FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.85 - 19.65 and current price 18.97. Many compare 0.48% and -2.01% before placing orders at 18.97 or 19.27. Explore the HYTI price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF in the past year was 19.65. Within 18.85 - 19.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF (HYTI) over the year was 18.85. Comparing it with the current 18.97 and 18.85 - 19.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYTI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HYTI stock split?
FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.94, and -3.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.94
- Open
- 18.97
- Bid
- 18.97
- Ask
- 19.27
- Low
- 18.95
- High
- 18.98
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.01%
- Year Change
- -3.21%