HYMCL: Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation - Warrants

0.0120 USD 0.0006 (5.26%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HYMCL exchange rate has changed by 5.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0115 and at a high of 0.0140.

Follow Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0115 0.0140
Year Range
0.0067 0.0420
Previous Close
0.0114
Open
0.0139
Bid
0.0120
Ask
0.0150
Low
0.0115
High
0.0140
Volume
26
Daily Change
5.26%
Month Change
9.09%
6 Months Change
-65.22%
Year Change
-50.62%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev