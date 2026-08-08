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HWAY: Themes US Infrastructure ETF
HWAY exchange rate has changed by -1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.74 and at a high of 37.84.
Follow Themes US Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HWAY stock price today?
Themes US Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 37.84 today. It trades within 37.74 - 37.84, yesterday's close was 38.54, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of HWAY shows these updates.
Does Themes US Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes US Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 37.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.59% and USD. View the chart live to track HWAY movements.
How to buy HWAY stock?
You can buy Themes US Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 37.84. Orders are usually placed near 37.84 or 38.14, while 2 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow HWAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HWAY stock?
Investing in Themes US Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.35 - 43.63 and current price 37.84. Many compare -4.83% and 4.59% before placing orders at 37.84 or 38.14. Explore the HWAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes US Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes US Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 43.63. Within 31.35 - 43.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes US Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes US Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes US Infrastructure ETF (HWAY) over the year was 31.35. Comparing it with the current 37.84 and 31.35 - 43.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HWAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HWAY stock split?
Themes US Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.54, and 4.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.54
- Open
- 37.74
- Bid
- 37.84
- Ask
- 38.14
- Low
- 37.74
- High
- 37.84
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -1.82%
- Month Change
- -4.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.59%
- Year Change
- 4.59%