HVMC: Highview Merger Corp.
HVMC exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0390 and at a high of 10.0428.
Follow Highview Merger Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HVMC stock price today?
Highview Merger Corp. stock is priced at 10.0428 today. It trades within 10.0390 - 10.0428, yesterday's close was 10.0500, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of HVMC shows these updates.
Does Highview Merger Corp. stock pay dividends?
Highview Merger Corp. is currently valued at 10.0428. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.43% and USD. View the chart live to track HVMC movements.
How to buy HVMC stock?
You can buy Highview Merger Corp. shares at the current price of 10.0428. Orders are usually placed near 10.0428 or 10.0458, while 2 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow HVMC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HVMC stock?
Investing in Highview Merger Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.9300 - 10.1000 and current price 10.0428. Many compare -0.07% and 0.43% before placing orders at 10.0428 or 10.0458. Explore the HVMC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Highview Merger Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Highview Merger Corp. in the past year was 10.1000. Within 9.9300 - 10.1000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.0500 helps spot resistance levels. Track Highview Merger Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Highview Merger Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Highview Merger Corp. (HVMC) over the year was 9.9300. Comparing it with the current 10.0428 and 9.9300 - 10.1000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HVMC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HVMC stock split?
Highview Merger Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.0500, and 0.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.0500
- Open
- 10.0390
- Bid
- 10.0428
- Ask
- 10.0458
- Low
- 10.0390
- High
- 10.0428
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- -0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.43%
- Year Change
- 0.43%
