HUBCW: Hub Cyber Security Ltd - Warrant expiring 2/27/28

0.0200 USD 0.0049 (19.68%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HUBCW exchange rate has changed by -19.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0200 and at a high of 0.0245.

Follow Hub Cyber Security Ltd - Warrant expiring 2/27/28 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0200 0.0245
Year Range
0.0070 0.0630
Previous Close
0.0249
Open
0.0245
Bid
0.0200
Ask
0.0230
Low
0.0200
High
0.0245
Volume
18
Daily Change
-19.68%
Month Change
-27.80%
6 Months Change
76.99%
Year Change
100.00%
