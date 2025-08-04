QuotesSections
HPS
HPS: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Preferred Income Fund II

15.34 USD 0.13 (0.84%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HPS exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.29 and at a high of 15.48.

Follow John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Preferred Income Fund II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

HPS News

Daily Range
15.29 15.48
Year Range
13.08 17.26
Previous Close
15.47
Open
15.43
Bid
15.34
Ask
15.64
Low
15.29
High
15.48
Volume
163
Daily Change
-0.84%
Month Change
3.65%
6 Months Change
1.79%
Year Change
-10.87%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
3.710%
Fcst
Prev
3.724%