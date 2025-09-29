QuotesSections
Currencies / HPE-PC
HPE-PC: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

67.62 USD 1.23 (1.85%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HPE-PC exchange rate has changed by 1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.62 and at a high of 68.04.

Follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HPE-PC stock price today?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock is priced at 67.62 today. It trades within 1.85%, yesterday's close was 66.39, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of HPE-PC shows these updates.

Does Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock pay dividends?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is currently valued at 67.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.78% and USD. View the chart live to track HPE-PC movements.

How to buy HPE-PC stock?

You can buy Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares at the current price of 67.62. Orders are usually placed near 67.62 or 67.92, while 5 and -0.62% show market activity. Follow HPE-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HPE-PC stock?

Investing in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co involves considering the yearly range 50.76 - 70.09 and current price 67.62. Many compare 9.36% and 28.78% before placing orders at 67.62 or 67.92. Explore the HPE-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in the past year was 70.09. Within 50.76 - 70.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co performance using the live chart.

What are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE-PC) over the year was 50.76. Comparing it with the current 67.62 and 50.76 - 70.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HPE-PC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HPE-PC stock split?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.39, and 28.78% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
67.62 68.04
Year Range
50.76 70.09
Previous Close
66.39
Open
68.04
Bid
67.62
Ask
67.92
Low
67.62
High
68.04
Volume
5
Daily Change
1.85%
Month Change
9.36%
6 Months Change
28.78%
Year Change
28.78%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev