HOVRW: New Horizon Aircraft Ltd - Warrant

0.2171 USD 0.0179 (7.62%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HOVRW exchange rate has changed by -7.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2168 and at a high of 0.2350.

Daily Range
0.2168 0.2350
Year Range
0.0079 0.4000
Previous Close
0.2350
Open
0.2350
Bid
0.2171
Ask
0.2201
Low
0.2168
High
0.2350
Volume
13
Daily Change
-7.62%
Month Change
-1.32%
6 Months Change
561.89%
Year Change
1300.65%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev