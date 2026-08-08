- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HMYY: GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF
HMYY exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.09 and at a high of 6.15.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HMYY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF stock is priced at 6.14 today. It trades within 6.09 - 6.15, yesterday's close was 6.19, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of HMYY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF is currently valued at 6.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -75.37% and USD. View the chart live to track HMYY movements.
How to buy HMYY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF shares at the current price of 6.14. Orders are usually placed near 6.14 or 6.44, while 6 and 0.49% show market activity. Follow HMYY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HMYY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.09 - 25.79 and current price 6.14. Many compare -0.16% and -28.35% before placing orders at 6.14 or 6.44. Explore the HMYY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF in the past year was 25.79. Within 6.09 - 25.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF (HMYY) over the year was 6.09. Comparing it with the current 6.14 and 6.09 - 25.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HMYY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HMYY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBoost HIMS ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.19, and -75.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.19
- Open
- 6.11
- Bid
- 6.14
- Ask
- 6.44
- Low
- 6.09
- High
- 6.15
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.81%
- Month Change
- -0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.35%
- Year Change
- -75.37%