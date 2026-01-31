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HFXI: IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF
HFXI exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.99 and at a high of 38.24.
Follow IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HFXI News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HFXI stock price today?
IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock is priced at 38.18 today. It trades within 37.99 - 38.24, yesterday's close was 37.83, and trading volume reached 467. The live price chart of HFXI shows these updates.
Does IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock pay dividends?
IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF is currently valued at 38.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.98% and USD. View the chart live to track HFXI movements.
How to buy HFXI stock?
You can buy IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF shares at the current price of 38.18. Orders are usually placed near 38.18 or 38.48, while 467 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow HFXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HFXI stock?
Investing in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.40 - 38.72 and current price 38.18. Many compare 2.97% and 6.32% before placing orders at 38.18 or 38.48. Explore the HFXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the past year was 38.72. Within 32.40 - 38.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF performance using the live chart.
What are IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (HFXI) over the year was 32.40. Comparing it with the current 38.18 and 32.40 - 38.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HFXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HFXI stock split?
IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.83, and 6.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.83
- Open
- 38.23
- Bid
- 38.18
- Ask
- 38.48
- Low
- 37.99
- High
- 38.24
- Volume
- 467
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 2.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.32%
- Year Change
- 6.98%