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HF: Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return
HF exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.63 and at a high of 22.65.
Follow Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HF stock price today?
Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return stock is priced at 22.63 today. It trades within 22.63 - 22.65, yesterday's close was 22.45, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of HF shows these updates.
Does Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return stock pay dividends?
Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return is currently valued at 22.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.90% and USD. View the chart live to track HF movements.
How to buy HF stock?
You can buy Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return shares at the current price of 22.63. Orders are usually placed near 22.63 or 22.93, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow HF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HF stock?
Investing in Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return involves considering the yearly range 20.78 - 22.65 and current price 22.63. Many compare 0.80% and 6.29% before placing orders at 22.63 or 22.93. Explore the HF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return stock highest prices?
The highest price of Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return in the past year was 22.65. Within 20.78 - 22.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return performance using the live chart.
What are Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return (HF) over the year was 20.78. Comparing it with the current 22.63 and 20.78 - 22.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HF stock split?
Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF DGA Absolute Return has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.45, and 8.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.45
- Open
- 22.63
- Bid
- 22.63
- Ask
- 22.93
- Low
- 22.63
- High
- 22.65
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 0.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.29%
- Year Change
- 8.90%