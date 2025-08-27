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HEQ: John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
HEQ exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.45 and at a high of 11.63.
Follow John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HEQ News
- HEQ: Discount Remains Significant, But Some Reasons To Be Cautious (NYSE:HEQ)
- HEQ: Likely To Underperform Over A Long Holding Period
- EOD: This Fund Still Makes Sense For Income-Seeking Investors (NYSE:EOD)
- HEQ: Significant Discount As Activist Interest Starts To Appear (NYSE:HEQ)
- IDE: This Infrastructure Fund Is Well-Positioned For The Current Environment (NYSE:IDE)
- Phelan Kenneth J buys John Hancock Diversified Income Fund shares
- CPZ: Unlikely To Outperform, But Could Still Have A Place In A Portfolio
- AGD: Strong Tailwinds For 2026, But This Fund Is Pricey
- EOD: Well-Positioned If The USA Outperforms The EU Going Forward
- HEQ: Discount Remains Wide For This Diversified Fund (NYSE:HEQ)
- ETG: Low Yield Relative To Peers, But Strong Historical Performance
- HEQ: Questionable Dividend Coverage Limits Appeal (NYSE:HEQ)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HEQ stock price today?
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 11.63 today. It trades within 11.45 - 11.63, yesterday's close was 11.50, and trading volume reached 64. The live price chart of HEQ shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 11.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.84% and USD. View the chart live to track HEQ movements.
How to buy HEQ stock?
You can buy John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 11.63. Orders are usually placed near 11.63 or 11.93, while 64 and 1.57% show market activity. Follow HEQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HEQ stock?
Investing in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 10.50 - 11.90 and current price 11.63. Many compare 1.04% and 2.02% before placing orders at 11.63 or 11.93. Explore the HEQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 11.90. Within 10.50 - 11.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (HEQ) over the year was 10.50. Comparing it with the current 11.63 and 10.50 - 11.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HEQ stock split?
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.50, and 1.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.50
- Open
- 11.45
- Bid
- 11.63
- Ask
- 11.93
- Low
- 11.45
- High
- 11.63
- Volume
- 64
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.02%
- Year Change
- 1.84%