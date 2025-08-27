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HEQ: John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

11.65 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日HEQ汇率已更改-0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点11.61和高点11.68进行交易。

关注John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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HEQ新闻

常见问题解答

HEQ股票今天的价格是多少？

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为11.65。它在11.61 - 11.68范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为11.66，交易量达到20。HEQ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为11.65。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.01%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪HEQ走势。

如何购买HEQ股票？

您可以以11.65的当前价格购买John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在11.65或11.95附近，而20和0.34%显示市场活动。立即关注HEQ的实时图表更新。

如何投资HEQ股票？

投资John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围10.50 - 11.90和当前价格11.65。许多人在以11.65或11.95下订单之前，会比较1.22%和。实时查看HEQ价格图表，了解每日变化。

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是11.90。在10.50 - 11.90内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest（HEQ）的最低价格为10.50。将其与当前的11.65和10.50 - 11.90进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看HEQ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

HEQ股票是什么时候拆分的？

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、11.66和2.01%中可见。

日范围
11.61 11.68
年范围
10.50 11.90
前一天收盘价
11.66
开盘价
11.61
卖价
11.65
买价
11.95
最低价
11.61
最高价
11.68
交易量
20
日变化
-0.09%
月变化
1.22%
6个月变化
2.19%
年变化
2.01%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%