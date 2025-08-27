HEQ: John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日HEQ汇率已更改-0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点11.61和高点11.68进行交易。
关注John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HEQ新闻
- HEQ: Discount Remains Significant, But Some Reasons To Be Cautious (NYSE:HEQ)
- HEQ: Likely To Underperform Over A Long Holding Period
- EOD: This Fund Still Makes Sense For Income-Seeking Investors (NYSE:EOD)
- HEQ: Significant Discount As Activist Interest Starts To Appear (NYSE:HEQ)
- IDE: This Infrastructure Fund Is Well-Positioned For The Current Environment (NYSE:IDE)
- Phelan Kenneth J购买John Hancock多元化收入基金股份
- Phelan Kenneth J buys John Hancock Diversified Income Fund shares
- CPZ: Unlikely To Outperform, But Could Still Have A Place In A Portfolio
- AGD: Strong Tailwinds For 2026, But This Fund Is Pricey
- EOD: Well-Positioned If The USA Outperforms The EU Going Forward
- HEQ: Discount Remains Wide For This Diversified Fund (NYSE:HEQ)
- ETG: Low Yield Relative To Peers, But Strong Historical Performance
- HEQ: Questionable Dividend Coverage Limits Appeal (NYSE:HEQ)
常见问题解答
HEQ股票今天的价格是多少？
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为11.65。它在11.61 - 11.68范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为11.66，交易量达到20。HEQ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为11.65。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.01%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪HEQ走势。
如何购买HEQ股票？
您可以以11.65的当前价格购买John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在11.65或11.95附近，而20和0.34%显示市场活动。立即关注HEQ的实时图表更新。
如何投资HEQ股票？
投资John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围10.50 - 11.90和当前价格11.65。许多人在以11.65或11.95下订单之前，会比较1.22%和。实时查看HEQ价格图表，了解每日变化。
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是11.90。在10.50 - 11.90内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest（HEQ）的最低价格为10.50。将其与当前的11.65和10.50 - 11.90进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看HEQ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
HEQ股票是什么时候拆分的？
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、11.66和2.01%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.66
- 开盘价
- 11.61
- 卖价
- 11.65
- 买价
- 11.95
- 最低价
- 11.61
- 最高价
- 11.68
- 交易量
- 20
- 日变化
- -0.09%
- 月变化
- 1.22%
- 6个月变化
- 2.19%
- 年变化
- 2.01%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%