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HBTA: Horizon Expedition Plus ETF
HBTA exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.21 and at a high of 32.50.
Follow Horizon Expedition Plus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HBTA stock price today?
Horizon Expedition Plus ETF stock is priced at 32.44 today. It trades within 32.21 - 32.50, yesterday's close was 32.30, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of HBTA shows these updates.
Does Horizon Expedition Plus ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Expedition Plus ETF is currently valued at 32.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.80% and USD. View the chart live to track HBTA movements.
How to buy HBTA stock?
You can buy Horizon Expedition Plus ETF shares at the current price of 32.44. Orders are usually placed near 32.44 or 32.74, while 37 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow HBTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HBTA stock?
Investing in Horizon Expedition Plus ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.52 - 33.30 and current price 32.44. Many compare 2.63% and 12.66% before placing orders at 32.44 or 32.74. Explore the HBTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Expedition Plus ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Expedition Plus ETF in the past year was 33.30. Within 25.52 - 33.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Expedition Plus ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Expedition Plus ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Expedition Plus ETF (HBTA) over the year was 25.52. Comparing it with the current 32.44 and 25.52 - 33.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HBTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HBTA stock split?
Horizon Expedition Plus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.30, and 12.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.30
- Open
- 32.31
- Bid
- 32.44
- Ask
- 32.74
- Low
- 32.21
- High
- 32.50
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 2.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.66%
- Year Change
- 12.80%