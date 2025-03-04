Currencies / HBANP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HBANP: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Depositary Shares 4.500% S
18.75 USD 0.09 (0.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HBANP exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.64 and at a high of 18.75.
Follow Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Depositary Shares 4.500% S dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBANP News
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:HBAN)
- Fidelity Equity-Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FEIKX)
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- John Hancock Regional Bank Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FRBAX)
Daily Range
18.64 18.75
Year Range
16.22 20.65
- Previous Close
- 18.66
- Open
- 18.68
- Bid
- 18.75
- Ask
- 19.05
- Low
- 18.64
- High
- 18.75
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.01%
- Year Change
- -7.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%