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HAKY: Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF
HAKY exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.95 and at a high of 31.45.
Follow Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HAKY stock price today?
Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF stock is priced at 31.15 today. It trades within 30.95 - 31.45, yesterday's close was 30.85, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of HAKY shows these updates.
Does Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF is currently valued at 31.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.80% and USD. View the chart live to track HAKY movements.
How to buy HAKY stock?
You can buy Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF shares at the current price of 31.15. Orders are usually placed near 31.15 or 31.45, while 8 and -0.95% show market activity. Follow HAKY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HAKY stock?
Investing in Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.81 - 33.76 and current price 31.15. Many compare 4.71% and 36.23% before placing orders at 31.15 or 31.45. Explore the HAKY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF in the past year was 33.76. Within 21.81 - 33.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF (HAKY) over the year was 21.81. Comparing it with the current 31.15 and 21.81 - 33.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HAKY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HAKY stock split?
Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.85, and 24.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.85
- Open
- 31.45
- Bid
- 31.15
- Ask
- 31.45
- Low
- 30.95
- High
- 31.45
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 4.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.23%
- Year Change
- 24.80%