- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GXRP: Grayscale XRP Trust ETF
GXRP exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.61 and at a high of 20.16.
Follow Grayscale XRP Trust ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GXRP stock price today?
Grayscale XRP Trust ETF stock is priced at 19.80 today. It trades within 19.61 - 20.16, yesterday's close was 20.07, and trading volume reached 166. The live price chart of GXRP shows these updates.
Does Grayscale XRP Trust ETF stock pay dividends?
Grayscale XRP Trust ETF is currently valued at 19.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -50.66% and USD. View the chart live to track GXRP movements.
How to buy GXRP stock?
You can buy Grayscale XRP Trust ETF shares at the current price of 19.80. Orders are usually placed near 19.80 or 20.10, while 166 and -1.64% show market activity. Follow GXRP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GXRP stock?
Investing in Grayscale XRP Trust ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.61 - 46.51 and current price 19.80. Many compare -4.30% and -24.28% before placing orders at 19.80 or 20.10. Explore the GXRP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grayscale XRP Trust ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grayscale XRP Trust ETF in the past year was 46.51. Within 19.61 - 46.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grayscale XRP Trust ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Grayscale XRP Trust ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grayscale XRP Trust ETF (GXRP) over the year was 19.61. Comparing it with the current 19.80 and 19.61 - 46.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GXRP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GXRP stock split?
Grayscale XRP Trust ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.07, and -50.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.07
- Open
- 20.13
- Bid
- 19.80
- Ask
- 20.10
- Low
- 19.61
- High
- 20.16
- Volume
- 166
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- -4.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.28%
- Year Change
- -50.66%