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GXPS: Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF
GXPS exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.71 and at a high of 26.76.
Follow Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GXPS stock price today?
Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF stock is priced at 26.76 today. It trades within 26.71 - 26.76, yesterday's close was 26.65, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of GXPS shows these updates.
Does Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 26.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.64% and USD. View the chart live to track GXPS movements.
How to buy GXPS stock?
You can buy Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF shares at the current price of 26.76. Orders are usually placed near 26.76 or 27.06, while 30 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow GXPS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GXPS stock?
Investing in Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.03 - 28.43 and current price 26.76. Many compare 0.00% and -5.02% before placing orders at 26.76 or 27.06. Explore the GXPS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF in the past year was 28.43. Within 23.03 - 28.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF (GXPS) over the year was 23.03. Comparing it with the current 26.76 and 23.03 - 28.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GXPS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GXPS stock split?
Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.65, and 7.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.65
- Open
- 26.71
- Bid
- 26.76
- Ask
- 27.06
- Low
- 26.71
- High
- 26.76
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.02%
- Year Change
- 7.64%