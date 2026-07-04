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GXC: SPDR S&P China ETF
GXC exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.51 and at a high of 92.77.
Follow SPDR S&P China ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GXC News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- China's Politburo Strikes A Supportive Tone But Offers Few Tangible Measures
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- China's AI Boom Is Powering Its Exports, But Can It Carry The Economy?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- A Bottom Is In For U.S.-China Trade
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- China Slowdown Worse Than Expected On Weak Domestic Demand
- China's Trade Grows At The Fastest Pace Since 2021
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- 3 Key Questions For China’s Second Half Of 2026
- Moderate Chinese Inflation Won’t Stand In The Way Of A Rate Cut
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Weekly Commentary: Our Semiquincentennial Gilded Age
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GXC stock price today?
SPDR S&P China ETF stock is priced at 92.69 today. It trades within 92.51 - 92.77, yesterday's close was 91.65, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of GXC shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P China ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P China ETF is currently valued at 92.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.51% and USD. View the chart live to track GXC movements.
How to buy GXC stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P China ETF shares at the current price of 92.69. Orders are usually placed near 92.69 or 92.99, while 16 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow GXC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GXC stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P China ETF involves considering the yearly range 85.12 - 101.16 and current price 92.69. Many compare 1.41% and -5.05% before placing orders at 92.69 or 92.99. Explore the GXC price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P China ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P China ETF in the past year was 101.16. Within 85.12 - 101.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P China ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P China ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) over the year was 85.12. Comparing it with the current 92.69 and 85.12 - 101.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GXC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GXC stock split?
SPDR S&P China ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.65, and -7.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 91.65
- Open
- 92.51
- Bid
- 92.69
- Ask
- 92.99
- Low
- 92.51
- High
- 92.77
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.05%
- Year Change
- -7.51%