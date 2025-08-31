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GUNR: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF
GUNR exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.93 and at a high of 53.24.
Follow FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GUNR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GUNR stock price today?
FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF stock is priced at 53.00 today. It trades within 52.93 - 53.24, yesterday's close was 52.62, and trading volume reached 291. The live price chart of GUNR shows these updates.
Does FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF stock pay dividends?
FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF is currently valued at 53.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.06% and USD. View the chart live to track GUNR movements.
How to buy GUNR stock?
You can buy FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF shares at the current price of 53.00. Orders are usually placed near 53.00 or 53.30, while 291 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow GUNR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GUNR stock?
Investing in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.43 - 56.21 and current price 53.00. Many compare 1.96% and -5.46% before placing orders at 53.00 or 53.30. Explore the GUNR price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF in the past year was 56.21. Within 42.43 - 56.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR) over the year was 42.43. Comparing it with the current 53.00 and 42.43 - 56.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GUNR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GUNR stock split?
FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.62, and 24.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.62
- Open
- 53.03
- Bid
- 53.00
- Ask
- 53.30
- Low
- 52.93
- High
- 53.24
- Volume
- 291
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 1.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.46%
- Year Change
- 24.06%