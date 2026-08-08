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GTPE: Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF
GTPE exchange rate has changed by 4.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.19 and at a high of 61.91.
Follow Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GTPE stock price today?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF stock is priced at 61.91 today. It trades within 61.19 - 61.91, yesterday's close was 59.15, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of GTPE shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF is currently valued at 61.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.87% and USD. View the chart live to track GTPE movements.
How to buy GTPE stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF shares at the current price of 61.91. Orders are usually placed near 61.91 or 62.21, while 6 and 1.18% show market activity. Follow GTPE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GTPE stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.70 - 61.93 and current price 61.91. Many compare 1.18% and 15.65% before placing orders at 61.91 or 62.21. Explore the GTPE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF in the past year was 61.93. Within 47.70 - 61.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF (GTPE) over the year was 47.70. Comparing it with the current 61.91 and 47.70 - 61.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GTPE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GTPE stock split?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs MSCI World Private Equity Return Tracker ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.15, and 21.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.15
- Open
- 61.19
- Bid
- 61.91
- Ask
- 62.21
- Low
- 61.19
- High
- 61.91
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 4.67%
- Month Change
- 1.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.65%
- Year Change
- 21.87%