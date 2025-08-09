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GSPY: Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF
GSPY exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.31 and at a high of 42.40.
Follow Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is GSPY stock price today?
Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF stock is priced at 42.40 today. It trades within 42.31 - 42.40, yesterday's close was 42.18, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of GSPY shows these updates.
Does Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF stock pay dividends?
Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF is currently valued at 42.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.35% and USD. View the chart live to track GSPY movements.
How to buy GSPY stock?
You can buy Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF shares at the current price of 42.40. Orders are usually placed near 42.40 or 42.70, while 9 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow GSPY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GSPY stock?
Investing in Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.35 - 42.62 and current price 42.40. Many compare 2.59% and 14.07% before placing orders at 42.40 or 42.70. Explore the GSPY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF in the past year was 42.62. Within 34.35 - 42.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) over the year was 34.35. Comparing it with the current 42.40 and 34.35 - 42.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSPY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GSPY stock split?
Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.18, and 21.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.18
- Open
- 42.32
- Bid
- 42.40
- Ask
- 42.70
- Low
- 42.31
- High
- 42.40
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 2.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.07%
- Year Change
- 21.35%