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GQRE: FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund
GQRE exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.50 and at a high of 64.94.
Follow FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GQRE News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- The Truce Is Loose
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- REITs Excel, Earnings Swell, Fed Rebels
- Settling Into Uncertainty
- What We're Watching This REIT Earnings Season
- A Narrow Strait To Peace
- Payrolls Pacify Stagflation Scare
- Conflict Without Closure
- The Strait Squeeze
- A Crude Awakening
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GQRE stock price today?
FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund stock is priced at 64.69 today. It trades within 64.50 - 64.94, yesterday's close was 64.45, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of GQRE shows these updates.
Does FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund is currently valued at 64.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.66% and USD. View the chart live to track GQRE movements.
How to buy GQRE stock?
You can buy FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund shares at the current price of 64.69. Orders are usually placed near 64.69 or 64.99, while 5 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow GQRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GQRE stock?
Investing in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 58.22 - 67.49 and current price 64.69. Many compare -1.06% and 0.45% before placing orders at 64.69 or 64.99. Explore the GQRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the past year was 67.49. Within 58.22 - 67.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE) over the year was 58.22. Comparing it with the current 64.69 and 58.22 - 67.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GQRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GQRE stock split?
FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.45, and 6.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 64.45
- Open
- 64.50
- Bid
- 64.69
- Ask
- 64.99
- Low
- 64.50
- High
- 64.94
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- -1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.45%
- Year Change
- 6.66%