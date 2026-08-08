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GQQQ: Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF
GQQQ exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.00 and at a high of 36.09.
Follow Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GQQQ stock price today?
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock is priced at 36.09 today. It trades within 36.00 - 36.09, yesterday's close was 35.91, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of GQQQ shows these updates.
Does Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock pay dividends?
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF is currently valued at 36.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.52% and USD. View the chart live to track GQQQ movements.
How to buy GQQQ stock?
You can buy Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF shares at the current price of 36.09. Orders are usually placed near 36.09 or 36.39, while 11 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow GQQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GQQQ stock?
Investing in Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.54 - 37.79 and current price 36.09. Many compare 3.74% and 19.07% before placing orders at 36.09 or 36.39. Explore the GQQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF in the past year was 37.79. Within 27.54 - 37.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) over the year was 27.54. Comparing it with the current 36.09 and 27.54 - 37.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GQQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GQQQ stock split?
Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.91, and 30.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.91
- Open
- 36.04
- Bid
- 36.09
- Ask
- 36.39
- Low
- 36.00
- High
- 36.09
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 3.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.07%
- Year Change
- 30.52%