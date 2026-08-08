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GQI: Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF
GQI exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.16 and at a high of 60.27.
Follow Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GQI stock price today?
Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF stock is priced at 60.25 today. It trades within 60.16 - 60.27, yesterday's close was 60.06, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of GQI shows these updates.
Does Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF is currently valued at 60.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.24% and USD. View the chart live to track GQI movements.
How to buy GQI stock?
You can buy Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF shares at the current price of 60.25. Orders are usually placed near 60.25 or 60.55, while 15 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow GQI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GQI stock?
Investing in Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.47 - 60.72 and current price 60.25. Many compare 1.45% and 5.51% before placing orders at 60.25 or 60.55. Explore the GQI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the past year was 60.72. Within 53.47 - 60.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) over the year was 53.47. Comparing it with the current 60.25 and 53.47 - 60.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GQI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GQI stock split?
Natixis ETF Trust Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.06, and 5.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.06
- Open
- 60.21
- Bid
- 60.25
- Ask
- 60.55
- Low
- 60.16
- High
- 60.27
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.51%
- Year Change
- 5.24%