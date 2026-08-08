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GPTY: YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF
GPTY exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.10 and at a high of 43.00.
Follow YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GPTY stock price today?
YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF stock is priced at 42.63 today. It trades within 42.10 - 43.00, yesterday's close was 42.30, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of GPTY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF is currently valued at 42.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.29% and USD. View the chart live to track GPTY movements.
How to buy GPTY stock?
You can buy YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF shares at the current price of 42.63. Orders are usually placed near 42.63 or 42.93, while 48 and 1.23% show market activity. Follow GPTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GPTY stock?
Investing in YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.25 - 50.64 and current price 42.63. Many compare 4.90% and 14.78% before placing orders at 42.63 or 42.93. Explore the GPTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF in the past year was 50.64. Within 34.25 - 50.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (GPTY) over the year was 34.25. Comparing it with the current 42.63 and 34.25 - 50.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GPTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GPTY stock split?
YieldMax(TM) AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.30, and -2.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.30
- Open
- 42.11
- Bid
- 42.63
- Ask
- 42.93
- Low
- 42.10
- High
- 43.00
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- 4.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.78%
- Year Change
- -2.29%