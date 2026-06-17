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GPIQ: Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF
GPIQ exchange rate has changed by 1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.85 and at a high of 57.29.
Follow Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPIQ News
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 283: $28,300 Allocated $3,189.48 In Projected Dividends
- 3 Best Dividend ETFs Paying at Least 10% Passive Income - TipRanks.com
- Two 25%+ Covered Call ETFs Where The Risk Has Quietly Changed
- 10 Funds For Potential $6,000 Monthly Income: Retirement Series
- Undercovered Stocks: Kayne Anderson, Franco-Nevada, Oracle And More
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 282: $28,200 Allocated $3,172.91 In Projected Dividends
- GPIQ: Nasdaq Growth With A 10% Yield Comes With A Tradeoff (NASDAQ:GPIQ)
- JEPQ: There’s A New Kid In Town (NASDAQ:JEPQ)
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 281: $28,100 Allocated, $3,158 In Projected Dividends
- No Heirs Retirement: The Income Engine You Need
- 3 Retirement Income Funds For Stability, Inflation Resilience, And Growth (NYSEARCA:JAAA)
- Best Retirement Income ETFs: My 2 Favorites Right Now
- ROCQ: Tax-Efficient Option ETF Provides More Upside Growth Than JEPQ (NASDAQ:ROCQ)
- Can You Retire On $500,000 Any Longer?
- OMAH: Collect A 15% Yield From Berkshire's Less Aggressive Portfolio (NYSEARCA:OMAH)
- QQQI: High Income? Yes; Good Time To Buy? No (NASDAQ:QQQI)
- A Near-Perfect And Simple Retirement Dividend Growth Portfolio
- Think Your Covered Call ETF Income Is Safe? 2 Risks That Should Keep You Up At Night
- IQQQ: The Low Yield Is The Point (NASDAQ:IQQQ)
- GPIQ: Still The Best Nasdaq Income Play, But Watch The Throne (NASDAQ:GPIQ)
- GPIQ: Tax-Efficient Income That Outperforms Peers (NASDAQ:GPIQ)
- GPIQ: The Ultimate 9%+ Covered Call Choice For Long-Term Compounding (NASDAQ:GPIQ)
- How We Would Invest $100,000 Today: Our Two Best Strategies, One Yields 7.75%
- My 3 Favorite Areas To Invest For Stress-Free Income Now
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GPIQ stock price today?
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 57.29 today. It trades within 56.85 - 57.29, yesterday's close was 56.68, and trading volume reached 1962. The live price chart of GPIQ shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 57.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.43% and USD. View the chart live to track GPIQ movements.
How to buy GPIQ stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 57.29. Orders are usually placed near 57.29 or 57.59, while 1962 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow GPIQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GPIQ stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.71 - 59.83 and current price 57.29. Many compare 4.01% and 12.53% before placing orders at 57.29 or 57.59. Explore the GPIQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF in the past year was 59.83. Within 47.71 - 59.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) over the year was 47.71. Comparing it with the current 57.29 and 47.71 - 59.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GPIQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GPIQ stock split?
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.68, and 15.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.68
- Open
- 57.11
- Bid
- 57.29
- Ask
- 57.59
- Low
- 56.85
- High
- 57.29
- Volume
- 1.962 K
- Daily Change
- 1.08%
- Month Change
- 4.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.53%
- Year Change
- 15.43%