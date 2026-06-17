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GPIQ: Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF

57.29 USD 0.61 (1.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GPIQ exchange rate has changed by 1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.85 and at a high of 57.29.

Follow Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GPIQ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GPIQ stock price today?

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 57.29 today. It trades within 56.85 - 57.29, yesterday's close was 56.68, and trading volume reached 1962. The live price chart of GPIQ shows these updates.

Does Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 57.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.43% and USD. View the chart live to track GPIQ movements.

How to buy GPIQ stock?

You can buy Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 57.29. Orders are usually placed near 57.29 or 57.59, while 1962 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow GPIQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GPIQ stock?

Investing in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.71 - 59.83 and current price 57.29. Many compare 4.01% and 12.53% before placing orders at 57.29 or 57.59. Explore the GPIQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF in the past year was 59.83. Within 47.71 - 59.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) over the year was 47.71. Comparing it with the current 57.29 and 47.71 - 59.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GPIQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GPIQ stock split?

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.68, and 15.43% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
56.85 57.29
Year Range
47.71 59.83
Previous Close
56.68
Open
57.11
Bid
57.29
Ask
57.59
Low
56.85
High
57.29
Volume
1.962 K
Daily Change
1.08%
Month Change
4.01%
6 Months Change
12.53%
Year Change
15.43%
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