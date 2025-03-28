QuotesSections
Currencies / GOVXW
GOVXW: GeoVax Labs Inc - Warrants

0.0060 USD 0.0020 (25.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GOVXW exchange rate has changed by -25.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0060 and at a high of 0.0080.

Follow GeoVax Labs Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0060 0.0080
Year Range
0.0060 0.2280
Previous Close
0.0080
Open
0.0079
Bid
0.0060
Ask
0.0090
Low
0.0060
High
0.0080
Volume
7
Daily Change
-25.00%
Month Change
-43.40%
6 Months Change
-88.89%
Year Change
-94.69%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev