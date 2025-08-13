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GOOY: Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF

12.65 USD 0.08 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GOOY exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.62 and at a high of 12.76.

Follow Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GOOY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GOOY stock price today?

Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 12.65 today. It trades within 12.62 - 12.76, yesterday's close was 12.73, and trading volume reached 408. The live price chart of GOOY shows these updates.

Does Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 12.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.57% and USD. View the chart live to track GOOY movements.

How to buy GOOY stock?

You can buy Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 12.65. Orders are usually placed near 12.65 or 12.95, while 408 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow GOOY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GOOY stock?

Investing in Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.66 - 15.84 and current price 12.65. Many compare -2.24% and -6.50% before placing orders at 12.65 or 12.95. Explore the GOOY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 15.84. Within 11.66 - 15.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY) over the year was 11.66. Comparing it with the current 12.65 and 11.66 - 15.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOOY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GOOY stock split?

Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.73, and -6.57% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
12.62 12.76
Year Range
11.66 15.84
Previous Close
12.73
Open
12.71
Bid
12.65
Ask
12.95
Low
12.62
High
12.76
Volume
408
Daily Change
-0.63%
Month Change
-2.24%
6 Months Change
-6.50%
Year Change
-6.57%
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