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GOOW: Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF
GOOW exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.64 and at a high of 65.53.
Follow Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GOOW stock price today?
Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 64.95 today. It trades within 64.64 - 65.53, yesterday's close was 65.63, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of GOOW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 64.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.25% and USD. View the chart live to track GOOW movements.
How to buy GOOW stock?
You can buy Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 64.95. Orders are usually placed near 64.95 or 65.25, while 47 and -0.89% show market activity. Follow GOOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GOOW stock?
Investing in Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.27 - 83.03 and current price 64.95. Many compare -3.06% and 2.23% before placing orders at 64.95 or 65.25. Explore the GOOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 83.03. Within 51.27 - 83.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF (GOOW) over the year was 51.27. Comparing it with the current 64.95 and 51.27 - 83.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GOOW stock split?
Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.63, and 25.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.63
- Open
- 65.53
- Bid
- 64.95
- Ask
- 65.25
- Low
- 64.64
- High
- 65.53
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- -1.04%
- Month Change
- -3.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.23%
- Year Change
- 25.25%