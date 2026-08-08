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GMUB: Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF
GMUB exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.79 and at a high of 50.85.
Follow Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GMUB stock price today?
Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF stock is priced at 50.83 today. It trades within 50.79 - 50.85, yesterday's close was 50.77, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of GMUB shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF is currently valued at 50.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.87% and USD. View the chart live to track GMUB movements.
How to buy GMUB stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF shares at the current price of 50.83. Orders are usually placed near 50.83 or 51.13, while 59 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow GMUB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GMUB stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.52 - 52.23 and current price 50.83. Many compare 0.34% and -1.92% before placing orders at 50.83 or 51.13. Explore the GMUB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF in the past year was 52.23. Within 50.52 - 52.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (GMUB) over the year was 50.52. Comparing it with the current 50.83 and 50.52 - 52.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GMUB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GMUB stock split?
Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.77, and -1.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.77
- Open
- 50.79
- Bid
- 50.83
- Ask
- 51.13
- Low
- 50.79
- High
- 50.85
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.92%
- Year Change
- -1.87%