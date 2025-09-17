QuotesSections
Currencies / GLXY
GLXY

31.83 USD 1.06 (3.44%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GLXY exchange rate has changed by 3.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.46 and at a high of 31.95.

Daily Range
29.46 31.95
Year Range
17.40 33.15
Previous Close
30.77
Open
31.00
Bid
31.83
Ask
32.13
Low
29.46
High
31.95
Volume
16.400 K
Daily Change
3.44%
Month Change
40.41%
6 Months Change
35.33%
Year Change
35.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev