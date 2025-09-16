QuotesSections
Currencies / GLADZ
Back to US Stock Market

GLADZ: Gladstone Capital Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028

25.1500 USD 0.0800 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GLADZ exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.0950 and at a high of 25.2200.

Follow Gladstone Capital Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
25.0950 25.2200
Year Range
24.9700 25.9800
Previous Close
25.2300
Open
25.2000
Bid
25.1500
Ask
25.1530
Low
25.0950
High
25.2200
Volume
70
Daily Change
-0.32%
Month Change
-1.10%
6 Months Change
-2.24%
Year Change
-1.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%