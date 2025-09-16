Currencies / GLADZ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLADZ: Gladstone Capital Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028
25.1500 USD 0.0800 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLADZ exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.0950 and at a high of 25.2200.
Follow Gladstone Capital Corporation - 7.75% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
25.0950 25.2200
Year Range
24.9700 25.9800
- Previous Close
- 25.2300
- Open
- 25.2000
- Bid
- 25.1500
- Ask
- 25.1530
- Low
- 25.0950
- High
- 25.2200
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- -0.32%
- Month Change
- -1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.24%
- Year Change
- -1.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%