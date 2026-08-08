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GIAX: Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF
GIAX exchange rate has changed by 1.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.88 and at a high of 16.07.
Follow Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GIAX stock price today?
Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF stock is priced at 16.04 today. It trades within 15.88 - 16.07, yesterday's close was 15.78, and trading volume reached 86. The live price chart of GIAX shows these updates.
Does Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF is currently valued at 16.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.36% and USD. View the chart live to track GIAX movements.
How to buy GIAX stock?
You can buy Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF shares at the current price of 16.04. Orders are usually placed near 16.04 or 16.34, while 86 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow GIAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GIAX stock?
Investing in Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.26 - 18.69 and current price 16.04. Many compare 7.22% and 6.23% before placing orders at 16.04 or 16.34. Explore the GIAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF in the past year was 18.69. Within 13.26 - 18.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (GIAX) over the year was 13.26. Comparing it with the current 16.04 and 13.26 - 18.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GIAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GIAX stock split?
Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.78, and -6.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.78
- Open
- 16.07
- Bid
- 16.04
- Ask
- 16.34
- Low
- 15.88
- High
- 16.07
- Volume
- 86
- Daily Change
- 1.65%
- Month Change
- 7.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.23%
- Year Change
- -6.36%