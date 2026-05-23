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GHYG: iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

45.24 USD 0.11 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GHYG exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.18 and at a high of 45.27.

Follow iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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GHYG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GHYG stock price today?

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock is priced at 45.24 today. It trades within 45.18 - 45.27, yesterday's close was 45.13, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of GHYG shows these updates.

Does iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF is currently valued at 45.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.59% and USD. View the chart live to track GHYG movements.

How to buy GHYG stock?

You can buy iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF shares at the current price of 45.24. Orders are usually placed near 45.24 or 45.54, while 15 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow GHYG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GHYG stock?

Investing in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.39 - 46.87 and current price 45.24. Many compare 0.47% and -0.94% before placing orders at 45.24 or 45.54. Explore the GHYG price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the past year was 46.87. Within 44.39 - 46.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) over the year was 44.39. Comparing it with the current 45.24 and 44.39 - 46.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GHYG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GHYG stock split?

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.13, and -1.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
45.18 45.27
Year Range
44.39 46.87
Previous Close
45.13
Open
45.21
Bid
45.24
Ask
45.54
Low
45.18
High
45.27
Volume
15
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
0.47%
6 Months Change
-0.94%
Year Change
-1.59%
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