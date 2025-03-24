- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GGUS: Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 G
GGUS exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.01 and at a high of 65.15.
Follow Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 G dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GGUS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GGUS stock price today?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 G stock is priced at 65.07 today. It trades within 65.01 - 65.15, yesterday's close was 64.34, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of GGUS shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 G stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 G is currently valued at 65.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.72% and USD. View the chart live to track GGUS movements.
How to buy GGUS stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 G shares at the current price of 65.07. Orders are usually placed near 65.07 or 65.37, while 6 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow GGUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GGUS stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 G involves considering the yearly range 43.68 - 65.15 and current price 65.07. Many compare 3.06% and 26.64% before placing orders at 65.07 or 65.37. Explore the GGUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs MarketBeta(R) Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta(R) Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the past year was 65.15. Within 43.68 - 65.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 G performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs MarketBeta(R) Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta(R) Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) over the year was 43.68. Comparing it with the current 65.07 and 43.68 - 65.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GGUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GGUS stock split?
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 G has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.34, and 19.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 64.34
- Open
- 65.15
- Bid
- 65.07
- Ask
- 65.37
- Low
- 65.01
- High
- 65.15
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 3.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.64%
- Year Change
- 19.72%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.4%
- Act
- 3.504%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.571%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.710%