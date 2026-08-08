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GGOV: ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF
GGOV exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.19 and at a high of 50.36.
Follow ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GGOV stock price today?
ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF stock is priced at 50.26 today. It trades within 50.19 - 50.36, yesterday's close was 50.21, and trading volume reached 1022. The live price chart of GGOV shows these updates.
Does ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF is currently valued at 50.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.18% and USD. View the chart live to track GGOV movements.
How to buy GGOV stock?
You can buy ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF shares at the current price of 50.26. Orders are usually placed near 50.26 or 50.56, while 1022 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow GGOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GGOV stock?
Investing in ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.41 - 52.07 and current price 50.26. Many compare 0.46% and 2.55% before placing orders at 50.26 or 50.56. Explore the GGOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF in the past year was 52.07. Within 48.41 - 52.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF (GGOV) over the year was 48.41. Comparing it with the current 50.26 and 48.41 - 52.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GGOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GGOV stock split?
ProShares German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.21, and -0.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.21
- Open
- 50.36
- Bid
- 50.26
- Ask
- 50.56
- Low
- 50.19
- High
- 50.36
- Volume
- 1.022 K
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.55%
- Year Change
- -0.18%